Boone Lake repairs function properly during preliminary water fluctuation test

“We did successfully fluctuate Boone Lake levels about two or three feet,” said Jim Hopson, TVA public relations manager.

“We went from the current level of 1,352 feet above sea level all the way up to the 1,355 (feet above sea level), which is the top of the current operating band. In other words, it’s the highest we want the reservoir to be while we are still dealing with the issue of seepage on the earthen embankment.”

The normal summer lake level before the discovery of the seepage problem was 1,382 feet above sea level, 30 feet higher than its current level.

Initial testing results revealed repairs are functioning properly, Hopson said, but it will take a couple weeks for all the data to be fully analyzed.

“In talking to the engineers who are monitoring this thing very closely, they did not see anything that surprised them during the test itself,” Hopson said.

“So that gives us a good indication that the low-mobility grout that we already injected into the area around the earthen embankment is doing the job we expected it to do.”

Hopson said during the testing period, officials were monitoring approximately 200 piezometers, instruments used to measure water pressure levels.

“(Piezometers) are essentially sensors down in the ground, inside the embankment and in the surrounding geology, that let us measure water movement and pressure,” Hopson said.

“It gives us a really good idea, as we raise the level of the lake a bit and put a little more pressure on that earthen embankment, of what we’re seeing inside the embankment, what is going on inside and if the low-mobility grout that we have done so much work with is working properly.”

After the seepage and erosion was discovered in October 2014, officials devised a fix that included creating a composite barrier that consisted of injecting a mixture of grout and concrete into the embankment.

Since construction began, 700 holes were drilled and 540 of them were filled with low-mobility grout, a “thick milkshake-like substance” that displaces loose soil and reinforces the earthen embankment.

TVA officials tested the effectiveness of that low-mobility grout between Nov. 14 and Nov. 30 by raising and lowering the lake’s water levels.

Hopson said work crews will take a two-week break during Christmas and then get back to work filling smaller gaps and cracks with high-mobility grout, which is a thinner substance.

Boone Dam repairs are scheduled to be completed within approximately five years.

