Blue Plum: Unpaid vendors to get money, festival to have more financial scrutiny in 2017 - VIDEO

That figure is approximately the same amount Deanna Hays, the most recent festival director, has been charged with taking from the organization. She was accused of forging 38 checks from Blue Plum’s account totaling $50,000 over the course of approximately eight months.

Current Blue Plum Organization President Shannon Castillo, past president Jenny Lockmiller and president-elect Tracy Johnson said after this past weekend's Johnson City Christmas Parade — in which they raised $5,000 to help their cause — they're seeking to pay back those vendors and plan a 2017 Blue Plum Festival.

After Hays’ arrest and the financial troubles facing the 17-year-old downtown Johnson City festival, questions have surrounded the Blue Plum Organization, its namesake festival and the future of the mission.

It was in a June 13 email — nine days after the conclusion of the Blue Plum Festival — that board members first learned that forgery might have been occurring under their noses.

After that email, Castillo said officers immediately went to the bank and the Johnson City Police Department to “swiftly” handle the matter. Aside from the JCPD’s report, very little information has been made available to the media and the public until the Tuesday morning meeting.

After several months of prodding for answers, news media were invited to the press conference, in which Blue Plum organizers took questions about the finances and its festival's status.

When asked about the apparent lack of oversight over at least six months of Hays' check-writing, Castillo responded that the board will add more checks and balances moving forward.

“We now review the actual bank statement,” Castillo said. “Most other nonprofit boards don't do that. But now we have separated powers even more so. A separate person gets the bank statement. Another person reconciles. Another person looks at the bank statement and another person looks at the checkbook and everything is present and accounted for.”

The financial directors of nonprofits overseeing Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Kingsport's Fun Fest, Unicoi County's Apple Festival and downtown Johnson City's Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival said they likely would have caught such alleged illegal activity in less than a week.

“We have to have a paper trail,” Dan Numan, owner of downtown Johnson City’s Numan’s Cafe and Sports and financial director for the Little Chicago festival, said about the Blue Plum Festival’s oversight. “I'm a small businessman, and I honest to God do not understand how that could have happened. Just a casual look at the bank account, as I do every day, to make sure everything is right, would have caught that.”

Castillo said Blue Plum organizers aspire to be similar to Rhythm and Roots and Fun Fest.

Johnson said the forged checks slipped past the board’s officers because they trusted Hays and because they were passed in the organization's “slow months” when very little organizational activity was taking place.

Castillo described the personal feelings board members experienced after learning of the alleged abuses.

“The circumstances involving the former contractor are very unfortunate,” she said. “We were all stunned. We were hurt. We all felt betrayed and we felt victimized by what had transpired. This person was someone who we'd known and trusted for years.”

Hays was brought up many times during the 40-minute meeting, but board members never once used her name, instead referring to her as an “independent contractor.”

They expressed excitement in planning for future events, rather than the current financial situation.

When asked if the Blue Plum brand is tainted in the minds of the public and area business owners, the board members said they didn’t think so.

“We're moving forward,” Castillo said.

The organizers haven’t yet decided whether 2017 is going include ticketed events. Those decisions depend on the sponsorships they land.

They acknowledged that not all of the changes they instituted earlier this year — moving the footprint of the festival from the downtown streets to Founders Park for paid and ticketed events — were well accepted, and said more changes could be coming.

"We're the victims of fraud,” Johnson said. “It’s very unfortunate and we’ve been caught in this for the last six months. I think one of the things the vendors have appreciated is that, I'm not going away. They know they can call me.

“If we sent that message to our vendors, what message would that send not only to them and their small businesses, but also the community?" she said.

The Blue Plum Organization plans to grow its board from fewer than 10 members to approximately 15 to help add more oversight.

Johnson shot down the idea of the Little Chicago Festival and the Blue Plum Festival coming together to form one festival.

She said there’s absolutely room for both festivals, commending the downtown merchants’ work to put it together and improve downtown Johnson City as a whole.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.