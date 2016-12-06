11th annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive the biggest yet

Johnia’s mother and father, Joan and Michael Berry, had a list of contributors to thank for the drive’s almost overwhelming success.

Joan Berry began by saying, “I need to thank Interstate Realty for giving us some of their empty storage space for the toys for the entire two months of November and December.”

She then ticked off a list of sponsors and supporters that included Food City and the drive’s media sponsors and ended with all the people who placed new, unwrapped toys in collection barrels at Food City stores from Claypool Hill, Va., to Greeneville.

“We got more toys than we ever have. It’s unbelievable,” she said. “Last year we were right at 3,500 toys and this year we had much more. We had to take the U-Haul back and get a bigger one and this is still not all of them. We just couldn’t bring them all.

“We have some extra toys and we are going to try to get those over to Gatlinburg.”

As it was, Tuesday night’s distribution revolved around a long tall stack of toys that stretched more than 40 feet across the front of the Food City on South Roan Street, where Johnia shopped while attending East Tennessee State University.

In a matter of minutes, representatives from school systems and child service agenciesacross Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia loaded them up and whisked them away to deliver to low-income children whose needs have been identified as especially great.

Now in its 11th year, the toy distribution is a continuation of something Johnia Berry was passionate about and something she was occupied with on the evening prior to her murder — helping children at Christmas.

An early education major only a few days short of her winter graduation ceremony at ETSU, Johnia had moved to Knoxville in early December 2004 to begin her post graduate studies in child psychology at the University of Tennessee when she was stabbed to death by a would be burglar at her west Knoxville apartment.

The toys she had wrapped and labeled that evening to give to children she worked with at ETSU’s Little Bucs Learning Center and others she had befriended were found spread out on her living room floor by police investigators and delivered by her family.

The memorial toy drive was launched in her honor the following year. Joan Berry said Tuesday it will continue for its 12th consecutive Christmas season in 2017.

