Legal Aid of East Tennessee applauds volunteer lawyers with celebration

But when low-income families struggle to make ends meet, affording a lawyer is next to impossible. And without the lawyers in the region who volunteer to help these families, legal help wouldn’t even be a plausible option.

Legal Aid’s four lawyers do what they can for local families, but its the help of the dozens of private lawyers that was in the spotlight at LAET’s Celebrate Pro Bono Dinner on Monday night. The event featured keynote speaker Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins, who recognized the “Attorneys for Justice” with a speech of thanks.

Deborah Yeomanso-Barton, the managing attorney for LAET, has been with the program for more than 20 of its 35 years, and said that while the attorneys at LAET and the volunteer attorneys put in countless hours managing cases for low-income families, their services only cover about five percent of the need in the 12-county district that LAET serves in East Tennessee.

“A lot of people think we represent people who aren’t working or on welfare, but that’s not true,” she said, adding that public defenders aren’t assigned in civil cases. “Even working-class people, it takes everything they have to make a living, to feed their children, to have a car ... so when a legal issue comes up, such as being evicted, they don’t have the funds to hire a private attorney.”

The fifth-annual celebration offered cocktails, dinner and a silent auction to thank the attorneys for their tireless work and charity, Yeomans-Barton said, and an awards ceremony closed out the program to recognize some of the most hard-working attorneys of the year.

LAET officials chose Karen Boyd for the year’s Above and Beyond award at the dinner. Boyd, who moved to Tennessee from Georgia about four years ago, said she began working for LAET as soon as her paperwork for her Tennessee licensing went through. Now the site coordinator for the future Sullivan County Family Justice Center Project, Boyd’s work with LAET continues through her passion to bring justice to everyone – not just those who can afford it.

“To me, it’s very important for everybody to have access to legal services that they need,” Boyd said. “Our system right now is set up to where if you don’t have finances, there are a lot of things you can’t access in court that you need to.

“I feel like as an attorney, I have a responsibility to make sure that we are helping to meet that need.”

