Happenings in your community

The nonprofit Friends of Rocky Fork State Park group will conduct its first annual membership meeting Saturday, Dec. 10.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Forest Service Watauga Ranger District office in Unicoi, 4400 Unicoi Drive.

The meeting will included the election of officers and board members for 2017. The public is encouraged to attend.

The group’s mission is to "support and assist park staff to protect, preserve, promote and enhance Rocky Fork State Park."

More information about the group may be obtained by email to rockyforkfriends@gmail.com or online at the www.rockyforkfriends.org website or the Friends of Rocky Fork State Park page on Facebook.

City Woman’s Club meeting Friday, Dec. 9

The Johnson City Woman’s Club will meet Friday, Dec. 9, at the Blackthorn Club at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at noon.

Linda Poland will be sharing a program of Christmas stories. The cost of lunch is $14. The group meets on the second Friday of each month.

For questions or more information, call Kim Holley at 423-747-7780.

Sulphur Springs Baptist to host breakfast

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, will have a country breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7-10 a.m.

On the menu is fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee, and orange juice.

Proceeds raised will benefit the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Dept. The cost is by donation.