Erwin board expedites rezoning for Elm Street School condos

By a vote of 3 to 0, with Vice Mayor Gary Edwards absent and one alderman seat vacant due to last week’s unexpected death of Sue Jean Wilson, the board gave a unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance rezoning the North Elm Street property from R-1 low-density to R-2 medium-density residential.

The town fire department, located on the corner of North Elm and Grove Avenue, was also included in the rezoning but will not be impacted by the condo development.

The ordinance is scheduled for second-reading consideration and a public hearing at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12.

On Nov. 14, with Mayor Doris Hensley and all four of the town aldermen present, the board unanimously approved contractor Lee Naylor’s offer to purchase the old school for $50,000 and gave Naylor a 90-day due diligence period to walk through the building with his engineers and architect to verify the building’s development potential.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said Monday that Naylor has contacted him since the November meeting and is ready to move forward with the property purchase and renovations.

Naylor hopes to have plans for the renovation drawn within the next two months and to put the condominiums on the market for a pre-sale to gauge interest in the project. With help from a group of investors likewise interested in restoring the old school and the possibility of some state and federal grant funding available for restoration, Naylor said construction could begin in June or July.

His plan is to retain as many of the building’s architectural features and materials as possible while dividing the three-floor building into eight to 10 loft and condo units, each with 1,000 to 1,200 square feet of living space.

Rosenoff said Naylor, who has restored several older homes in Erwin, has been looking at the building for about two years and knows the building better than anyone at Town Hall.

Hensley said Naylor’s offer came only days after a discussion of plans to have the school demolished.

Monday’s meeting also included a moment of silence in remembrance of Wilson, who died only a few days before she was to be sworn in for her fifth term on the board.

Hensley said she has began the process of contacting the other aldermen for one-on-one discussions of an appointment to fill Wilson’s seat on the board.

“It’s a tough job and we are going to take our time. We’re not in any hurry. We want to find someone who is as passionate about the town as we are, and as passionate about its economic and community development,” Hensley said.

According to Hensley, the person appointed to the seat will serve out Wilson’s four-year term without the need for another election.

Ironically, it was Wilson who made the motion to accept Naylor’s offer to purchase the Elm Street School building at the board’s Nov. 14 meeting, and had expressed her excitement about the opportunity “to save one of the town’s few remaining landmarks.”