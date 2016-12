On Saturday, police arrested Rachel Todd, 39, 15 D Grenada St., Asheville, and charged her with felony shoplifting. According to the release, Todd hid $500 of merchandise in a stroller at Kohl’s, 190 Market Place Blvd., and was caught by officers and loss prevention when she tried to leave the store without paying.

Todd was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $5,000 bond. Her arraignment will be Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.