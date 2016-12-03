State comptroller commends Unicoi County on perfect audit

In an announcement issued in November, state Comptroller of the Treasury Justin P. Wilson recognized the county for receiving a clean audit with no findings of weakness for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.

“Very few counties can claim to have an audit report without a finding indicating weaknesses or deficiencies in government operations,” Wilson said.

“The audit of Unicoi County revealed a strong system that allows for accurate financial reporting and clear checks and balances that help protect taxpayer money. Unicoi County residents should be encouraged that county leaders and elected officials are taking their responsibilities seriously.”

Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch credited the success to a lot of careful work put in by each of the county’s elected officeholders, the sheriff’s department, the county school system and road department.

Lynch also handed it to the the state its development of a new package of internal financial controls that will become mandatory in county offices across Tennessee in next fiscal year.

Unicoi County Register of Deeds Debbie Tittle helped the comptroller’s office formulate the portion of those controls to be used by county registrars across Tennessee and keeps a copy of the resulting package within arm’s reach of her desk for handy reference.

“They came up here and we brainstormed and they used it to make this for registrars statewide,” Tittle said. “The deadline was July 1st for all county offices to have internal controls, the sheriff’s department, the road superintendent, everybody.”

Lynch called the internal controls assessment “a good move on the part of the state.”

“It exposes a lot of areas that need it. I wish we had had it when I came into office. And now that we have it, it will help a lot with the transition from one office holder to the next so everyone knows exactly what’s expected of them when they come in. We learned a lot.”

Wilson said only five counties audited by the comptroller's office received clean audit reports in fiscal year 2015 and congratulated Unicoi County’s officeholders and their staffs for the accomplishment.

"A clean audit report is a strong indicator of good government,” Wilson said. “Unicoi County can now claim to have one of the strongest county governments in Tennessee. I'd like to congratulate county leaders and employees for this accomplishment."

The full Unicoi County audit report can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2gmQwfa.



