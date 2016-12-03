Local family one of hundreds to receive help at Christmas

First a water pressure malfunction, blew the pop-off valve on their water heater, flooded their house and ruined a bedroom floor.

A do-it-yourself-kind-of guy, Danny dug out their pipes and put in a pressure reduction valve, tore out and replaced the bedroom floor and rebuilt the steps on their front porch while he was at it.

Then their washing machine went out, followed by the bottom element in their oven and two eyes on their stove top.

To put the icing on the cake, a major vehicle breakdown set them back $1,600, wiped out their bank account and left them without any financial cushion to protect them from the next series of unexpected expenses.

“It’s weird how things happen all at once. And it’s happening and it just keeps happening. Everytime I fix something, something else breaks. And while that’s going on, the bills never fall and you have to support that too,” Danny said, incredulous at the run of bad luck they have been through.

Summer came and Danny put out a large garden. A herd of deer came and ate his corn.

Then worst yet, their 11-year-old son had a bad bicycle wreck, broke his arm and had to have one surgery for plates and screws to hold the bone back in place and, several months later, a second surgery to remove the hardware when the bone had healed.

And wrapping up their year on key, it’s now seems a matter of course that their refrigerator is on the blink.

“I’ve worked for everything I’ve ever had. I was taught to to build and fix things when I was just a little boy. And I still try to do what I can and squeeze every nickel,” Danny said.

And for the past several years he has done it through a disabling mental condition that has limited his income. And more recently, he has done it through an ongoing battle with skin cancer.

On holidays, Danny said he has always managed to shop a little to make sure his children have what all children look forward to. “I’d rather do without and see them have what they need. They’re little and they don’t understand,” he said.

For this Christmas, Danny and his wife have managed to come up with a couple of Barbie dolls for their 4-year-old daughter and some new fishing gear for their son.

They also plan to buy the children a few new clothes. The rest of their gifts will come through the Salvation Army Angel Tree. And with help from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, their Christmas dinner will be bountiful and there will be extra groceries in their house through the holidays.

“It’s been almost a year now, one thing after another. Sometimes I’m ready to give up.’ Danny said. Looking to Christmas and the help they will receive, he said, “My kids need toys and food and clothes, especially clothes. I kind of doubt we could afford that food. And I greatly appreciate what we get.”

Like Danny and his family, nearly 800 struggling families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties will receive large holiday food boxes from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, each with a turkey and a ham, 10 pounds of fresh potatoes, 3 pounds of fresh onions and enough extras for several additional family meals.

In addition to the food boxes, the Christmas Box will also provide $35 grocery shopping gift certificates for about 600 low-income seniors and small households of one or two people — all thanks to donations from project’s supporters.

The food boxes and gift certificates will be distributed Dec. 14 at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and Dec. 15 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. The estimated cost of the project is $75,000.

For those who would like to help, tax-deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the distribution, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help may be obtained at the website, at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook Page or by calling Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

