'Whoville' Christmas Parade theme draws hundreds to downtown Johnson City

But Saturday was quite different.

Of the various Grinches involved in Saturday’s annual Johnson City Christmas Parade, none had a brain full of spiders nor an empty hole for a heart.

With Cindy Lou Who closely accompanying the green thing “who stole Christmas,” all the Grinches were on their best behavior. Some even waved to the children, posed for photo ops and marvelously bestowed their holiday delight to the vast crowds.

With the theme “It’s a Whoville Christmas,” about 60 floats, bands, businesses and organizations paraded from East Tennessee State University along West Walnut Street and all the way down Main Street.

The hourlong procession lured hundreds of children, parents, grandparents and couples to the sidewalks to get an early dose of Christmas cheer.

“This is the first year we actually done Johnson City’s (Christmas parade. We usually go to Jonesborough,” said Rachel Owens, who lives in Johnson City. “But the whole ‘Whoville’ (theme) had us very intrigued.”

Owens’ daughter, Aveonia, said her favorite part was the Science Hill marching band and color guard.

Viewer Tara McKay was also entertained with the adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book.

“The theme, that was nice,” McKay said.

“It’s not usual that you have a theme parade where everyone sticks to it so they did a really good job. I thought the crowd was real good and lively and the music was great. They all just did a great job.”

In a genuine display of Christmas spirit, Jennifer Berven and Jason Abernathy of Insight Alliance distributed free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies to the parade crowd in the chilly weather.

“We like to do outreach,” said Berven, who cut her sentence short to ask a passerby if they wanted a warm cup of hot cocoa.

“I know one year when it was particularly cold, I thought, ‘You know what, (Giving out cookies and hot drinks) would be a really great opportunity to get out.’ ”

Berven, who’s office has been based in downtown for seven years, said the parades seem to get better each year.

“I just think, too, with the renewal of downtown, there has been a lot more interest in it. Every year, there’s just more things for people to do, more shops, more restaurants, and it’s just really great that we have more to show off down here.”

City Commissioner Jenny Brock, who participated in the parade, was enjoying time with her grandchildren at the Pavilion at Founders Park, where food trucks, photo booths and raffle giveaways took place once the parade ended.

“Everybody was just really excited and people really got into it,” Brock said, who also mentioned that last year’s parade only drew about 40 floats.

“I think the (theme) helped a lot. I mean you see all these little girls all dressed up and they just loved it.”

Brock said she hoped this year’s parade would set the standard for future parades.

“If we don’t create safe and happy events in our community for our kids to grow, then shame on us,” the commissioner said.

“This is what it’s about, creating community spirit and having a place where people want to come raise their kids.”

