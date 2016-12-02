Roe elected House Veterans’ Affairs Committee chair

The former Johnson City mayor was elected Thursday by the Republican Steering Committee to serve in that capacity, succeeding Jeff Miller (R-FL), who is retiring at the end of the current session.

Roe said in a statement he was honored to be given the opportunity, and that during his time in Congress veterans’ issues have been his top priority.

“This is not a responsibility I will take lightly,” he said. “With scandal after scandal, it has become clear there’s no federal agency more in need of reform than the VA. I am excited by the opportunity to advance Republican solutions aimed at improving veterans’ care.”

Roe said several top concerns include considering the Commission on Care recommendations and reauthorizing the Choice program to ensuring veterans have timely access to the benefits they’ve earned.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as the Trump administration, to get things done for our nation’s heroes. I also want to thank Chairman Miller for his leadership and tireless work on behalf of veterans the last six years.”

Roe was first elected to the Johnson City Commission in 2003, serving as vice mayor of Johnson City from 2003–2007 and then as mayor from 2007 to 2009.

He won Tennessee’s First House District seat in 2008, and has been active on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee since that time. He begins his fifth term in January.

After graduating from medical school, Roe served in the United States Army Medical Corps, attached to the 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea. He was discharged as a major in 1974. He then went into OB/GYN practice in Johnson City, retiring after 31 years. While in that practice, he spent time training at a VA hospital in Memphis and worked in consultation with the VA to see veterans in his private practice.

State Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-6th, congratulated Roe Friday

“For our constituents, specifically veterans, to be represented by Congressman Roe as the Chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee is a great honor,” Van Huss said.

Washington County Commissioner Gary McAllister, a veteran and Johnson City-Washington County Veterans’ Memorial vice chair, also praised the congressman.

“Having him in that position as a physician will be a big benefit,” McAllister said. “He’ll be able to provide great insight.”

The standing committee oversees agencies, reviews current legislation, and recommends new bills or amendments concerning U.S. military veterans. Jurisdiction includes retiring and disability pensions, life insurance, education, vocational training, medical care, and home loan guarantees.

The committee oversees the Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans' hospitals, and veterans' cemeteries, except cemeteries under the Secretary of the Interior.

