Pastor visits church after Gatlinburg wildfires

As Friday’s noon sun shined bright, Burcham’s sunglasses covered any emotions on the outside, but internally, one phrase he consistently repeated.

Finally, the words, “We’ll rebuild it,” escaped his lips.

What had once been a gathering post for the First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg’s youth members, a storage area for food donations and a home to the congregation’s custodian was now one large ashy heap.

“We’ll rebuild it. We’ll make it through this. This is not really (much) compared to others,” Burcham said. “We wish it wouldn’t have happened, but we’ll be fine.”

Monday night’s wildfire swept across 17,000-plus acres, destroying hundreds of other buildings like the youth center and killing at least 12 people on its way.

Friday was the first opportunity residents, renters and business owners were permitted to access the city and assess the damage.

And to many, it was a harsh reality.

But Burcham knows, like many situations, it could have been worse for him and his church.

The pastor’s house was spared in the fire and less than 20 yards away from the ravaged youth building stood the First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg, virtually untouched from the flames.

Divine intervention? Possibly.

Next door to Burcham’s church was the Alamo Steakhouse, now crumbled and dismembered.

Across the street from the church, a former wedding chapel was unrecognizable as smoke still quivered above the ruins. Beside the chapel stood a sign, now the only indication that El Sonador Mexican Restaurant ever existed at 702 East Parkway.

While higher powers could have played a hand, a plausible reason does exist.

Burcham said firefighters worked particularly hard to prevent the blaze from reaching the doors of the First Baptist, one of the most-attended churches in the city.

“I don’t know how they did it, but the firefighters definitely saved our church,” Burcham said.

An elderly man’s home behind the church was also saved, although the mountain side adjacent to the house was marred black with soot and ashes. A crumpled pop-up garage several yards away from the house resembled a melted marshmallow.

Some First Baptist members were not so fortunate.

The pastor said between 15 and 20 church families had lost homes during the fire, including deacon Mike Warner, who is also the mayor of Gatlinburg, and Cindy Ogle, the city manager.

“We’ve got a lot of folks in that area that are out here trying to get through this, but now they’re wondering about ‘what am I going to do?’ ” Burcham said.

First Baptist plans to establish a relief website within the coming days to assist those members who lost everything and did not have insurance.

Burcham said the church is also accepting donations that will go directly to the families’ needs. He suggested those donations be mailed to 111 Oglewood Lane, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

