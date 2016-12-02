Happenings in your community

The Loving Touch Caregiver Support Group will meet Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Cornerstone Village South, 213 University Parkway.

The group is a welcoming and confidential support group that provides education, hope and encouragement to family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or any related dementia.

The group also provides community resources, shares coping techniques and offers insight and feedback from others who understand.

The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

For information, call 423-948-5388 or email charrison@mycornerstonevillage.org.

Climate change meetings to be held

On Dec. 5-6, The Climate Reality Project, an organization founded by Nobel Laureate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, is presenting “24 Hours of Reality: The Road Forward,” a global day of action to address climate change.

This year’s broadcast comes at a critical time for our climate, one year after world leaders came together in Paris to create a momentous global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Local climate reality leaders Audrey Depelteau, director, ETSU Innovation Lab; Bob Warner, planetary activist, Citizens Climate Lobby; Noel Marshall, planetary activist, Pachamama Alliance; and Samantha Tracey, student at Northeast State Community College will be hosting two special watch parties.

One is set for Monday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Cranberries, 1904 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City. Another is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Willow Tree Coffee House, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City.

To RSVP, call Bob and Noel at 920-418-4862. For more information or if you are unable to attend, there will be a live global broadcast from 6 p.m. Dec. 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at www.24hoursofreality.org.