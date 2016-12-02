Gatlinburg in ashes: Death toll rises to 13 as residents begin returning to homes, businesses

GATLINBURG — Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said the Gatlinburg death toll increased to 13 after a person reportedly had a heart attack while attempting to escape.

During a Friday morning press conference, officials also released the names of four people who died from the devasting fires.

They included 71-year-old Jon Tegler and 70-year-old Janet Tegler, both from Canada, who were positively identified by dental records. The Teglers owned a vacation home at 840 North Skyline Drive in the Chalet Village.

Jon Rosson Summers and Janet Summers, both 61 years old, were also identified using dental records. The couple from Memphis was staying in Chalet Village with their three sons, Paul, Shawn and Phillip. The sons were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, and two were unable to speak because of burned lungs, officials said.

Friday marked the first time in four nights that Gatlinburg residents were permitted to access their properties, homes and businesses.

Marcie Claude, public information director of Gatlinburg, said all residents would be required to show photo identification proving where they lived in order to gain access.

“You have to be a business owners, property renter or leasee in the business district to get into the downtown area to inspect your business and pull out your servers, and the necessary things they need to provide payroll,” Claude said after the press conference.

“Then also, residents are being allowed in to see their properties today. They are required to meet at the police checkpoint that is here on Highway 321 close to the post office, next to the Food City. You’re required to show proper identification of where your property is.”

When asked if a resident didn’t have a drivers license on them, Claude replied, “They will have to go get them. We informed them last night (about needing identification).”

Just after noon on Friday, hundreds of cars lined U.S. Highway 321 as police had set up a checkpoint to check each vehicle passing by.

Anthony Johnson and his family, who were visting from Louisiana, had already returned to the shelter at Rocky Mountain Sports just as traffic began lining up. Johnson was lucky as his family had recovered all their items from a hotel in the Chalet Village area of Gatlinburg.

“It’s pretty spooky. The spot fires devasted (some areas), but then it was untouched (in others),” Johnson said.

Tensions got heated during the press conference when a television reporter criticized the response to the wildfire.

John Matthews with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said a text alert went to all area cell phones at 9 p.m. Monday informing residents to evacuate. He did say that some people may not have received the message due to power outages and loss off cellphone service.

When the reporter began comparing the city’s response to wildfire situation in North Carolina and why Gatlinburg residents were not evacuated earlier, Waters said the reporter didn’t know the area and he wasn’t getting into “Monday morning quarterbacking.”

Cassius Cash, superintendent for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, said the response was approriate as far as the amount of resources, which included four helicopters dropping water on Sunday.