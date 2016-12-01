October report shows pending Northeast Tennessee home sales up 23 percent

Normally, that lack of sales growth could be attributed to typical seasonal fluctuations, but this year’s housing market has been far from normal.

According to the latest Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors report, pending home sales increased by 23 percent in October over the same month last year, but month-to-month data showed a declining trend line and some volatility over the past few months.

Demonstrating the volatile swings, the NETAR report revealed September pending sales increased 7 percent over last year, but in August jumped up 32 percent following a modest 2 percent July increase.

"That kind of volatility is why using a three-month moving average to take some of the noise out of the numbers is helpful for a measured look at pending sales," NETAR President Marsha Stowell said in a news release.

Currently, Stowell estimated that some of the 668 new pending home sales in the region will likely close before the end of the year.

“With closing reports for November and December still out, the region is only 135 closings shy of exceeding the 2015 total,” the news release read.

Tri-Cities annual closings have increased every year since 2011.

Stowell said that October’s new sale listings were 10 percent below last year, and September’s new listings were down 5 percent.

The Northeast Tennessee regional market had 5.7 months of inventory in October compared to 7.96 during the same period last year. A nine to 10-month inventory is the traditional norm for the local market.

The NETAR’s November Trends Report will be released in mid-December, showing existing home sales for the month.