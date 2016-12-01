Banyas, Stout bid farewell

As Stout, the city’s soon-to-be former mayor, told the Press following his unsuccessful run for a second term in November: “It’s tough.”

The two commissioners, who both held the mayoral crown, cast their final votes at Thursday’s meeting. Stout finished fourth in a campaign to seat three commissioners. Banyas decided not to run for what would have been a third term.

A reception was held held in their honor before the meeting in the Municipal & Safety Building foyer.

“The two of you have been here during some trying times, and during a time when there has been a need for major improvements in the community,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “You’ve faced some investment issues that were tough.”

Banyas first took office on May 5, 2007. That was a year in which the city’s Storm Water Task Force began formulating a serious 30-year plan to cure downtown flooding problems.

He won his second term in 2011, becoming the City Commission’s “senior” member. Stout and Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin also came onboard that year -- the same year Banyas was nominated to serve as mayor.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a commissioner, and it’s been an honor and a privilege,” Banyas said. “We’ve made some huge strides. Serving on the City Commission is a huge commitment of time, but I will always be grateful for your support.”

Banyas was one of two commissioners voting against Johnson City’s first property tax increase since 2002 — a successful 25-cent hike in 2015 that brought the rate from $1.62 per $100 of assessed value to $1.87.

Vice Mayor David Tomita joined Banyas in opposing the measure. Banyas, who has never made any public pledge to vote against tax increases, cited the achievements and accomplishments attained through the past few years without a tax increase. Memorial Park Community Campus, Founders Park, Tipton Stadium, continual increases in funding to city schools, the Tweetsie Trail, the new animal shelter, road improvements and other projects were cited as some of the panel’s accomplishments.

Stout won a seat in 2011 and first took office on May 2 of that year. He was unanimously selected to serve as mayor at the City Commission’s Nov. 3, 2015, meeting.

Stout says he’s gained a greater understanding of how local government works, how difficult and time-consuming the job is and how quickly results become evident in the community from decisions made and votes cast.

“I think any time you gain office and work for the public you want to leave it better than you found it,” he said. “We came in during rough economic times, and things did improve. I gave it 110 percent as a public servant. It’s all I can do.”

Stout was the lone naysayer in an Aug. 4 vote for the city’s $8 million investment in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center to nearly double the main auditorium’s seating capacity. He stuck to his guns on all three readings, saying he remained concerned over architectural delays and cost uncertainties.

He also was the only commissioner to vote against ending a 71-year-old arrangement between Johnson City and the Johnson City Power Board and allow the creation of the Johnson City Energy Authority.

One of his final votes Thursday was his opposition — the only opposition — of the transference of assets from the owner Board to the new entity.

The notorious low- or no-tax-increase mayor decided new revenue was crucial to the city’s street and road improvement plan, and the City Commission’s June 2015 approval of a 25-cent property tax increase would not have happened without his vote.

Stout is the only one of the two who has said he would consider another run at the City Commission, or another public office.

“Both of those gentlemen have been very, very appreciative of finance, and they’ve both supported us extremely well,” said Janet Jennings, the city’s finance director.

The Nov. 8 winners — newcomer Todd Fowler, Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise and incumbent City Commissioner and former mayor Ralph Van Brocklin — will be sworn in Dec. 5. They will take a seat on the City Commission at the Dec. 15 meeting.

Commissioners also approved a first reading of an ordinance requested by Dominion Development Group to rezone about 4 acres on Peoples Street from planned business to medium-density residential for the construction of a 40-unit assisted living facility.

The petitioner proposes a one-story, 25,000-square-foot facility fronted by Peoples Street. The city’s traffic engineer estimates the development will generate about 110 vehicle trips per every 24 hours.

Commissioners also approved the first reading of a request by Joe LaPorte to rezone about 20 acres along Coldwater Drive from planned arterial business and light industrial to high-density residential. LaPorte is proposing a 28-unit attached, single-family development.

The property currently has about 680 feet of frontage on Coldwater Drive. International Engineering estimates the new units would generate 280 vehicle trips per day.

