Happenings in your community

The 900 block of Watauga Avenue (at the Brush Creek bridge) will be closed for sewer line maintenance from approximately 3-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Detour signs will be in place.

Shelter, Humane Society holding adoption event

An adoption event presented by the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Washington County will offer area residents a chance to bring “fur-ever” pets home for the holidays.

Through Sunday, Dec. 4, all adoption costs — including spay/neuter, microchip and adoption fees — will total $35.

There will be several special highlights throughout the four-day event. On Friday, Dec. 2, WJHL-TV’s “DayTime Tri-Cities” will feature several furry friends from both the animal shelter and the humane society.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, shelter dogs will participate in the Johnson City Christmas Parade; in the evening of Dec. 3, Tennessee Hills Distillery will host a Prohibition for Paws at The Venue.

The event will conclude on Dec. 4 with an Open House from 1-4, which will feature refreshments, gifts and pet photography. For more information about this event, visit www.tailchaser.org or call 423-926-8769.