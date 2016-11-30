Sensitive Santa to visit children with special needs

Sensitive Santa, a sensory-friendly event to allow children with special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of visiting Santa Claus, will be held Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the mall, 2011 N. Roan St.

A variety of special activities will be provided by occupational and physical therapy volunteers while the children wait for their magical moment with Santa.

Sponsored by Century Fire Protection and Pipeline Utility, the event is free to all children with special needs and their families.

For more information, contact the mall at 423-282-5312 or visit www.mallatjohnsoncity.com.