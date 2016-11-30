Jonesborough lighting up with Christmas events

From the parade decked in Christmas lights to photo ops with Santa for furry family members, Jonesborough is kicking it into high gear this month to get everyone into the spirit.

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough will be welcoming everyone to get into the spirit every Saturday this month until Christmas.The Christmas Market on the Plaza in front of the Storytelling Center will feature vendors selling crafts each Saturday for visitors to check out. Purchases made downtown can also be wrapped for free inside the Storytelling Center.

Starting things off this weekend, at Chrismas in Olde Jonesborough, furry friends are invited to take pictures with Santa on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and maybe even nab a few treats on the way. A pet contest will begin at 1 p.m., which will include contests for the Ugliest Christmas Dog Sweater, Best Holiday Costume and Pet/Owner Lookalike.

A Pet Parade will begin after the winners of the contests have been announced in front of the courthouse. The Washington County Humane Society will be taking donations throughout the event, and pet adoptions will be available for petless parents or those who would like another furry addition to their family.

Jonesborough will be continuing a 26-year-old tradition this year with the annual Celebration of Trees. From Dec. 5 to Dec. 18, the town’s Visitors Center & Olde Town Emporium Gift shop will be home to six live Fraser firs, each decorated and sponsored by local individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The Celebration of Trees display will be open during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-5 p.m.

Santa will be coming to town Dec. 10 – but not in his sled pulled by reindeer.

The Historic Southern Railway X450 Caboose, which was recently transported to the Chuckey Depot Museum, will host Santa Claus from 3 to 6 p.m. for photo ops and Christmas wishes. Ms. Claus and Miss Historic Jonesborough Morgan Munsey will also be on hand for the day, and guests are welcome to tour the caboose.

The Annual Jonesborough Christmas Parade will follow Santa’s visit for “A Tennessee Christmas” beginning at 6 p.m. The lighted parade is a tradition that many enjoy each year. It will pass along Main Street from Boone Street to the intersection at Washington Avenue. After the parade, visitors are invited to enjoy extended holiday hours in downtown. Children can bring new, unwrapped gifts to be delivered to disadvantaged children in the county.

Keep an eye out for other holiday events in the town this month:

• The 39th annual Progressive Dinner will take place Dec. 3. The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia still have tickets for the 3, 4:10 and 8 p.m. seatings. Tickets are $85 per person and reservations can be made online or by calling 423-753-1010 or 423-753-9580.

• Visit Santa Claus for the At Home with Santa event on Dec. 10 during Christmas in Olde Jonesborough for pictures at the Visitors Center, International Storytelling Center and Courthouse Square. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas and enjoy a performance of “The Polar Express” and hot chocolate. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.

• Jonesborough will team up with Food City for a canned food drive Dec. 10 during the day’s events. Collections will be taken in grocery carts under the tree beside the courthouse from 10 a.m. until the parade concludes. Donations will be taken to the JAMA Food Pantry.

• “Elf Jr.” will be presented by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, with productions from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18. JRT will be hosting a coat drive at every performance. Visit www.jonesboroughtheatre.com or call 423-753-1010 for showtimes and tickets.

• Enjoy a spot of tea while visiting eight of Historic Jonesborough’s establishments for the Holiday Tour and Tea event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 11. Admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased online or by calling 423-753-1010.

• New this season, the Yarn Exchange will present Living Christmas Cards in the form of Christmas stories Dec. 9 and 10.

• The JRT Singers and Dancers will host the Christmas Cabaret fundraising event Dec. 13, with showtimes at 6 and 8 p.m. and a reception at 7 p.m. Call 423-753-1010 for tickets or visit www.jonesborough.com.

• Downtown churches will open their doors for the Christmas Church Stroll on Dec. 17 to showcase caroling and other holiday activities.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.