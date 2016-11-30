Be a Santa to a Senior extends local shopping adoption season; Coalition for Kids in need of Shopping for Others sponsors and volunteers

The project this year includes some 1,200 Tri-Cities-area seniors who are are alone and expected to receive very little for Christmas. And as of Tuesday afternoon, 115 of those seniors were still available for charitable shoppers to adopt from Be a Santa to a Senior trees located across the region.

Seniors included in the project have been referred by senior service agencies, dialysis centers and hospice programs from Abingdon, Va., to Greeneville. Most of them have very little money and/or family, if any, to celebrate Christmas with. And their gift wishes are often for the most basic of needs — food, laundry detergent, warm clothing, a coat or a blanket.

Paper ornaments bearing the seniors’ first names and gift wishes can be found on Be A Santa to a Senior trees located across the region, including the Belk stores in Johnson City and Kingsport, Stanley’s Produce on West Market Street, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City, Ward Chiropractic on West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton, the Kingsport Seniors Center and numerous Holston Medical Group offices in Kingsport.

The deadline to return the seniors’ unwrapped gifts to the trees has been extended to Dec. 9. A series of community gift wrapping parties will begin Monday, Dec. 5. And Home Instead staff members and volunteers from the agencies that serve the seniors will begin delivering the gifts about two weeks before Christmas.

Now in its 10th year, Be a Santa to a Senior has provided not only gifts, but a holiday visit to more than 11,000 area seniors since its inception — something Richard Regen, co-owner of the Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Greeneville, said is only possible because of the generosity of shoppers and numerous nonprofit agencies, businesses and community volunteers who support the project.

“Be a Santa to a Senior provides a much-needed boost for seniors who may be isolated, not just through gifts, but through interaction and companionship,” Regen said. “We’re so grateful to have a community that comes together to show our local seniors they are not alone during the holidays.”

More information about the project and how to help, including a list of gift-wrapping parties to which the public is invited, may be obtained by calling Home Instead at 423-753-5111 or online at BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

Coalition for Kids’ annual Shopping for Others night out with up to 150 of its neediest children is coming up Dec. 13.

A one-night shopping blitz conducted in partnership with the Walmart store on Browns Mill Road, Shopping with Others provides each of the children with $100 and one or two adult shopping coaches to help them select an outfit of clothing, shoes, a coat if they need one, one gift for themselves and one gift for a family member.

Coalition for Kids Executive Director Randy Hensley said the shopping list serves a double purpose, ensuring the children get the things they truly need for Christmas and giving them the opportunity to experience the magic of giving to someone they love at Christmastime.

Children included in the project are those who are not served by any other community or school gift distribution, making them the neediest of all the hundreds of children the coalition serves.

Community support for the project is crucial and ultimately determines the number of children who get to take part. This year the coalition hopes to include 120 to 150 children, depending how many $100 Shopping for Others sponsorships it receives.

Those who wish to sponsor a child for Shopping for Others may do so online at coalitionforkids.org, at the coalition at 2423 Susannah St., or by mail to Coalition for Kids, P.O. Box 3156, Johnson City, TN 37602.

Volunteer shopping escorts are also needed. Those who wish to help may download the application at the coalition website at coalitionforkids.org and return it to project coordinator Cindy Young by mail to the coalition, by email to cyoung@coalitionforkids.org or by fax to 423-434-9998.

More information about Shopping for Others and how to help is available at the website or may be obtained by calling the coalition at 423-434-2031.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

