Road projects set in the area

Legion Street (State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) – trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

Waterbrook Drive at Knob Creek Road – intersection closed for repairs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic must enter and exit Waterbrook Drive from Judith Drive.

Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) – drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

Boone and West Market streets – installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.

Water/Sewer projects

Oak Park area at East Lakeview Drive – sewer rehab; flaggers present

Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive – flood wall construction

Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) – water line installation; lane closures

Celebration Court off Carroll Creek Road – sewer tap installation

All work is weather permitting.