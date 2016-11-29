Groups collecting donations for Sevier County fire victims, TEMA asking volunteers not to self deploy

But with the fires still burning and Sevier County officials still heavily engaged in firefighting, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is asking volunteers and those who wish to give donated items to the fire victims not to “self deploy” to the county at this time.

TEMA’s external relations chief Dean Flener said Tuesday that Sevier County first responders and local officials are still “intensely involved in the wildfire fighting effort” and “have not had any chance to set up processes for receiving donations or engaging volunteers.”

“Gatlinburg is blocked off to the public and local officials are not providing access into the city because it is still a dangerous situation. ... Gatlinburg officials are asking volunteers not to self deploy to Sevier County to assist. Local and state officials are currently working on a process to manage volunteers and will provide more information when it is available,” Flener said,

In the meantime, TEMA is asking those who wish to help to give to the American Red Cross, which is operating several shelters in the area, or to churches and other groups collecting items for the fire victims.

Glenda Bobalik, American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee executive director, said at this point in the disaster the most effective way to the help the fire victims is through financial donations.

“At this point the fires are still burning and we are not able to get in there and assess what the final impact on people will be. We are providing shelters and meals to people who were evacuated from their homes while we wait and see what the final impact will be,” Bobalik said. “That is our focus right now and the best way to assist is a financial donation that makes it easier to fit the assistance to what people need and to direct assistance to people as they need it.”

Donations to the Red Cross may be made online at redcross.org/donate or by calling 800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word “REDCROSS” to the number 90999 to make a $10 donation billed through the caller’s cell phone provider.

Donations designated for “Sevier County Fires” may be made by mail to the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, 606 Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, TN 37663; or to the American Red Cross of East Tennessee, 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Donations to Red Cross of East Tennessee may also be made at any First Tennessee Bank across the state and will be matched by the First Tennessee Foundation up total of $50,000.

In Johnson City, the city has designated Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., and Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., as drop-off locations for the following items:

Bottled water and sports drinks, first-aid supplies, blankets, tissue packs, ink pens and notebooks, crayons and coloring books and toothpaste and toothbrushes.

The donations will help fill in a tractor trailer to be delivered to Sevier County when it is full. Provided by BTS Enterprise transportation services, the truck is located at the 50Fifty Sports Tavern, 2102 N Roan St., where donations may also be dropped off.

At East Tennessee State University, the Student Organization Resource Center on the lower level of the D.P. Culp Student Center will serve as a drop off location for donations of bottled water, warm winter clothing and blankets.

Members of ETSU sororities and fraternities will be collecting monetary donations as well as donated items Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a tent set up on Borchuck Plaza in front of the Sherrod Library.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion at Main and Commerce streets in downtown Johnson City, Alexis Cline and her friends will be collecting donations of bottled water and sports drinks, nonperishable food items, toiletries, blankets, coats and warm clothing for children and adults. Cline’s group plans to deliver the donations to Sevier County on Saturday.

The Holston Conference of United Methodist Churches has set up a giving page to help the Sevier County fire victims at http://holston.org/wildfires. Check donations for the fire victims may be made to the Holston Conference with "Holston Wildfires #864" noted on the memo line by mail to Holston Conference UMC Wildfires, PO Box 850, Alcoa, TN 37701-0850.

