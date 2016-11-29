Local firefighters assist with Gatlinburg fire

More than 200 firefighters, including dozens from the Tri-Cities region, joined efforts Monday night to stall a wildfire that ravaged hundreds of structures, homes and businesses.

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner said during a Tuesday press conference that his house was one of more than 100 that had likely burned down. Fires affected about half of the city’s 10 square miles, he said.

Miller added that unprecedented 87 mile-per-hour winds swept across the area and fueled the blaze.

“All our predictive (fire) models got throw to the wind. In a span of around 15 to 20 minutes, we were dispatched and alerted to around 20 structure fires,” Miller said.

“Winds of that nature, it’s common to carry embers of fire more than a mile away.”

Another 212 firefighters relieved the overnight crews Tuesday morning.

As of 11 a.m., the Johnson City Fire Department had dispatched 17 personnel, which included two engines and two ladder trucks.

"We got a call last night from the Kingsport Fire Department advising us they (Gatlinburg Fire Department) were in immediate need of a ladder truck," Chief Mark Scott said on Tuesday, while pausing to cough several times.

“I called the Gatlinburg chief, and we left at about 9 p.m. last night ... We were out all night, and we’ve been working on the (state route) 321 side of Gatlinburg. Numerous hotels, homes, cars and cottages have burned to the ground.”

Just after noon, Scott said Johnson City fire crews were staged and waiting to see where they may be needed.

“The need was definitely here,” Scott said.

Five Elizabethton Fire Department personnel were sent in one truck to assist in the efforts, firefighter Chuck Lawrence said.

“They went down last night and said it was pretty extreme, fighting fires all night. I think now it’s calmed down a little,” Lawrence said.

Many of the firefighters, including those from Elizabethton, were gathered at a command center at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. Lawrence said some of his crew slept underneath the football stadium bleachers during a break.

The Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department reported sending two crew members, while the Gray Volunteer Fire Department was awaiting a phone call for instructions.

Scott said crews may return as early as this afternoon.

So far, no deaths were reported, but the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said three people with severe burns were transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center from the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville hospital.

Approximately 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated.

Staff Writer Gary Gray contributed to this report.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.