Alderwoman Sue Jean Wilson dies unexpectedly

Re-elected with about a third of the votes cast among four alderman candidates in the town’s Nov. 8 election, Wilson was scheduled to be sworn in for her fifth term on the Erwin Board of Mayor and Alderman on Thursday. In addition to her service on the town board, she also served eight years as a Unicoi County commissioner.

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley said Wilson’s sudden passing shocked town leaders and resulted in the cancellation of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.

“We’ve lost a good friend, a good leader and a good community servant,” Hensley said.

According to Hensley, Wilson was apparently home alone Monday morning and called 911 herself to request medical assistance.

Hensley said it was her understanding a MedicOne ambulance was available and went to Wilson’s home without delay. “As I understand it, she got worse after they got there. They were loading her and she coded. It was a massive heart attack.”

At that point, Hensley said, medics called 911 for police assistance getting Wilson to the hospital. Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson responded and drove the ambulance to Unicoi County Memorial Hospital while medics worked with Wilson.

Hensley said the board cancelled Monday’s meeting out of respect for Wilson and her family. “We’re all still in shock, and we really didn’t feel like thinking about any business tonight.” Hensley said.

A retired educator, Wilson was employed by the Unicoi County School System for 27 years, including 17 years as a teacher and 10 years as an administrator.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W.A. “Big A” Wilson Jr., earlier this year.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.