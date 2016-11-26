Local retailers experience mixed sales on Small Business Saturday

But you don’t have to tell most local business owners around Johnson City that.

According to this year’s Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, of the consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday, 89 percent agree that the day encourages them to shop small all year long.

With Saturday’s chilly weather possibly discouraging some consumers, it turned out to be a sluggish day at the Edisonian Brew Shop on East Main Street.

“Typically, Small Business Saturday is pretty slow for us,” said co-owner Chris Cates, whose business caters to a niche community of homebrewers.

“Our holiday shopping season doesn’t start until after this weekend and then it picks up a lot.

“I’m in support of (Small Business Saturday) and we participate, but again it’s a slow day. I do think it’s cool. I feel like people see the promotional stuff for Small Business Saturday, and even if they didn’t come out on Saturday, it still lingers around. I guarantee you we will be slammed on Tuesday.”

Cates’ theory is that if Small Business Saturday was pushed back a week, it would be more beneficial to both consumers and business owners.

“The average person, I feel like, is either out of town visiting family right now, they’re off work or they’re just wanting to avoid the whole thing. Maybe (some) are out hunting the big-box doorbuster-style deals, but if they’re not at one of those, they’re probably actually working in retail.”

The Wardrobe, a small women and children’s clothing store on West Watauga Avenue, was also experiencing stagnant sales during this year’s Small Business Saturday, owner Pat LeQuire said.

“We were really busy last year, but this year has not been quite as busy,” LeQuire said around noon on Saturday, adding that she was optimistic a crowd would stop by before she closed in the evening.

At Unique Antiques on Spring Street, owner June Wagner said she was keeping her business open two hours later until 8 p.m. on Saturday to reel in those evening Small Business Saturday shoppers.

“It’s usually pretty good (on Small Business Saturday). I usually see a little more (business) than normal, but I also stay open later,” Wagner said.

“I think helps because nine times out of 10, if you’re a small business and you’re open when everyone is working, you’re not going to get them. So I think the key is to stay open later.”

Next door to Cates’ Edisonian Brew Shop, shoppers were continually funneling into The Local Company, an arts, crafts and goods shop in downtown Johnson City.

Owner Sarah Fagley, who advertised Small Business Saturday outside her shop with an A-frame sign and via Facebook, said her Saturday sales were nearing the same amount her store amassed during the Little Chicago Downtown Music & Arts Festival.

“It’s been busy since I got here this morning,” Fagley said. “I think the biggest thing is that I saw a lot of traffic (Friday) for the people who wanted to avoid Black Friday and the big-box (stores). They kind of came downtown to get away from all of that. So we had really decent sales yesterday, too.”

Fagley’s store is unique because it’s a hub, selling items created by 147 regional artists and craftsman.

“So technically, when you walk in this store, you’re supporting 147 small businesses in this region,” Fagley said.

On average, one-third of holiday shopping this year is expected to be done at small retailers or restaurants, the 2016 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey found.

Approximately 76 percent of the survey’s respondents said they would visit at least one small business as part of their overall holiday shopping, which was on par with last year’s findings.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.