Keeping Keefauver

Today, almost all development in that area has been garnered by Washington County, and a few questions seven years after the fact remain: Does the $1.4 million paid by the city for this future use still make recreation a viable option? Why has the land not been annexed? Does it need to be annexed? Does the county have an interest in the property?

Though options for the land’s use have popped up from time to time, none have been acted upon. Farmers have been allowed to graze cattle on the property at Shadden and Hales Chapel roads, and the most recent appraisal shows its value unchanged.

“There is about a half-mile gap between the city limits and the property, so it is not adjacent to the city limits,” said Johnson City Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl. “But we could develop it without annexing. The question is, is that justified?

“I don’t want to speak for our city policy makers, but they were expecting growth out there. The potential for recreational needs of both the city and county were analyzed, and we have a gas line and power out there.”

Stahl said in his opinion, the land does not need to be annexed. He cited the city-owned Buffalo Valley Golf Course, which is situated both in Unicoi County and the Town of Unicoi.

The family farm was built in 1840. Some old barns, sheds and open field are all that’s there today.

“I think the challenge for the city is the market value hasn’t changed,” said County Mayor Dan Eldridge. “Ten years ago the circumstances were different. All the development out there has been by the county.”

City officials have not approached Eldridge specifically about the county’s participation in developing the land, the mayor said.

City Commissioner Jenny Brock brought up the fact last week that commissioners had not talked seriously about the property for some time and that it should be among the issues brought to the table in the very near future.

“I think the big thing is we’ve been sitting on that property for years now,” Brock said. “The Boones Creek Historical Trust has requested to lease the house from us. They have a plethora of artifacts from the Boones Creek area, and they want to display them. We could still use part of the property for recreation, but we just need to make a decision on the property.”

City Manager Pete Peterson said the planning staff did a master plan on all city parks just before the land was purchased. He agreed with Brock that commissioners need to decide if they want to keep the property.

“We never did a master plan on the farm,” Peterson said. “There was discussion about it potentially being a site for a new city school. At that time, we realized we were growing fast and needed to identify some land out there. We made signal improvements and ran infrastructure out there.”

At that time, annexation laws were not as restrictive. Though the city owns the farm, it is not contiguous with the corporate limits. The city would first need approval of landowners between the city limits and the land to do so.

“That is one of the tweaks in the annexation laws, even though we would not need to annex the land to develop it,” Peterson said.

Johnson City’s Lark Street Extension project will include a new road between the old animal shelter and a large electrical substation and connect with West State of Franklin Road.

The two-lane access road runs through the now-rundown Optimist Park. City officials still are looking for replacement property for Optimist Park. The vacant park must be replaced because federal money was used for its construction.

One of the caveats to that funding was that a new recreational site be acquired. Keefauver Farm has been mentioned as a possible site, but no solid proposal has reached the City Commission.

In 2013, Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department Director Roger Blakeley introduced a proposal in which the city potentially could buy property off U.S. Highway 11E/Bristol Highway for four new ballparks at Winged Deer Park.

Drilling at the site revealed higher-than-expected costs for grading, and the option of placing the fields at Keefauver farm was discussed. Blakeley told commissioners it was more desirable to keep the fields in proximity to Winged Deer.

That option has not been discussed since.

“I want to have the entire community involved in this, but we don’t even have a master plan,” Blakeley said. “This can be a Parks and Recreation offering. There’s an opportunity for a nature museum. There’s an opportunity for youth sports, as well.

