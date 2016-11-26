Jonesborough starts holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

Hundreds of people huddled around the courthouse steps in Jonesborough to sing Christmas carols and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season during the town’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Once it was time for the grand finale and the switch was flipped, nearly half the tree remained dark. As much of the crowd headed back to their vehicles, the issue was resolved and the tree was fully illuminated.

“This is actually the first year we didn’t get fully lit up,” Jonesbroough Alderman David Sell said with a laugh.

Sell hosted the event because Mayor Kelly Wolfe was out of town.

“This is a joyous time of year,” Sell told the crowd during the beginning of the program.

“I know everybody is high-spirited. It’s a season of celebration, it’s a season of receiving and it’s also a season of giving. And what I mean by that is I hope we all can remember some of the less-fortunate families that are around us. Maybe we can do some things to make their Christmas special.

“Let’s also not forget about our men and women in uniform. Without them none of this could be possible. Anyway, I just want us to remember what this season is about and I hope everybody has a wonderful time tonight.”

Recently crowned Miss Historic Jonesborough Morgan Munsey was first introduced followed by third- and fourth-graders from Jonesborough Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School, who sang a selection of Christmas carols under the direction of John Durham and Ben Davenport.

The David Crockett High School Madrigal Singers led by Kelly Sams then performed “Carol of the Bells” to a round of applause. The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Singers concluded the entertainment with two songs.

Sell said the tree lighting tradition goes back a long time in Jonesborough.

“It’s something we’ve been planning for the last 60 days,” he said.

“It’s always been something special for the Town to be able to gather here on Main Street in the oldest town in Tennessee and be able to kick off the Christmas season.”

The Jonesborough Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

