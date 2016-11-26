Christmas Box family wrapping up difficult year in immediate need

In February, Kathy suffered liver failure, and for the next four months spent more time in the hospital than out.

Weak, unable to drive or even to walk without assistance, her need for repeated bloodwork and followup visits with a specialist continued through October. And Chris, a construction worker steadily employed by a busy contracting company, began missing a great deal of work.

Their bills piled up. Their utilities were at constant risk of being shut off. They qualified for food stamps.

And just as Kathy began regaining her strength and Chris’ time on the job became more regular, things really got tough.

A notice from their landlord advised them their home was being sold and they would need to move out by the end of November, sending their family into a tailspin. Chris used the last $800 they had to put down a deposit on a house large enough for them, their three school-aged children and a 22-year-old son, his wife and a 1-year-old grandchild who also share their home.

With help from Chris’ mother, several anonymous donations to a GoFundMe Page set up for the Kathy Noel Family and assistance from Good Samaritan Ministries that is not yet certain, they hope to pay their first month’s rent and transfer their utilities in time to move into their new home by this weekend.

Then comes Christmas.

For the first time since her oldest children were very young, Kathy has registered her two youngest for gifts from the Salvation Army Angel Tree. And with the arrival of Christmas near the end the month when their food stamps are depleted, the makings of their holiday dinner and several supplemental meals for their family will come from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box.

The Christmas Box ham, turkey, 10 pounds of fresh potatoes, three pounds of fresh onions and large box of canned and boxed goods that come to every family with children registered for Angel Tree gifts will carry the Noels into the new year.

And their appreciation for that food will go to the Christmas Box supporters who will make the holiday food boxes possible for about 600 struggling families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties as well as $35 grocery shopping gift certificates for about 600 low-income seniors.

Now only three weeks away, the Christmas Box food and gift certificates will be distributed Dec. 14 at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and Dec. 15 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

The estimated cost of the distribution is $75,000. For those who would like to help, tax deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the distribution, 100 percent of all donations are used to buy food.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help can be found at the website, at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook Page or by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

