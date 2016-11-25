Shoppers flood Tri-Cities retailers for Black Friday deals

It was going to be lucrative.

“I can tell you just by looking at the parking lot right now, I mean there are no spaces. Once I start seeing people in the grass, then we’ve reached our peak,” Aldridge said.

Thousands of shoppers waded through long lines all across the Tri-Cities on Thanksgiving night and all day Friday to fill their shopping lists with “hot deals” and “doorbusters.”

While the Mall crowd casually multiplied on Friday, Aldridge said Thursday evening attracted the real crowd.

“It was shoulder-to-shoulder. We had a lot of people in here. Even when we closed at 1 o’clock in the morning, nobody wanted to leave. It took quite a long time to get them all cleared out,” Aldridge said.

“But really and truly, (Thursday) night all our stores had long lines. I talked to one customer and she looked exhausted. When I asked her, ‘Is that column holding you up?’ She goes, ‘I’ve been standing here waiting for my daughter for 35 minutes.’ The line at Yankee Candle was all the way out the door.”

Friday’s lines weren’t quite extended out the doors, but the crowd was still impressive, as droves of shoppers were spread between the morning and afternoon hours.

Victoria Secret’s, Bath & Body Works and Gamestop appeared to be the most popular out of the Mall’s 82 retailers and vendors.

Shopper Mason Doyle, who was visiting family for the holidays, was among a cluster of people browsing video games inside the Mall’s only video game store.

Doyle said he eluded the Thursday and Friday morning crowds, but his mother had ventured to Kohl’s Friday morning and was met by an enormous crowd.

By 1 p.m., the Kohl’s crowd was still rather large, as two separate lines reached halfway to the back of the store.

In the customer service department, the Kohl’s general manager, who introduced himself as “Greg,” abruptly declared he was too busy to talk, but did mention that the crowd seemed the same as previous years.

Just down the street at Academy Sports on Hamilton Place Drive, shoppers were filling shopping carts with drones, Under Armor clothing, bicycles, basketball goals, trampolines and even hunting rifles.

“It’s been a very busy weekend. We’ve got a lot of stuff on sale (and) had a lot of great deals for everybody that’s came out,” said Jeremy Mays, manager of Academy Sports.

“We’ve got a lot of people working. This is the busiest time of the year so we’re able to keep up with the customer flow.”

Mays said Academy shied away from beginning its sale on Thanksgiving, and instead, began the traditional post-Thanksgiving sale early Friday morning.

“Academy has had a tradition of giving employees time off with their families on Thanksgiving Day. That’s important (to us) so we opened up at 5 o’clock this morning,” Mays said.

Aldridge said she noticed many stores offering sales at the beginning of the week rather than just Friday, a move some experts believe will strip Black Friday’s title of being the biggest shopping day of the year.

“A lot of the stores this year, I’ve noticed, are offering the Black Friday sales the whole entire week ... I was kind of thinking it might hurt a little bit of the Black Friday sales, but so far it hasn’t,” Aldridge said.

For those energetic shoppers, the biggest shopping weekend of the year has only began. Small Business Saturday will take place today followed by the largest internet sale, Cyber Monday.

