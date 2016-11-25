Smoke from Southeast wildfires still a health concern for Tri-Cities residents

“Folks in the area were pretty concerned a few days ago, especially Wednesday,” said Peter Frenzen, Cherokee National Forest public spokesman. “That was coming up from the fires in North Carolina and Georgia, though there also are fires in Tennessee.”

Frenzen said the largest and most dangerous fires creating breathing and other problems continue to burn in the higher elevations south of the Tri-Cities.

A respite from the ongoing fires lasted only a few days, returning the day before Thanksgiving and prompting the National Weather Service in Morristown to issue another air quality alert. Turkey day turned out to be fairly mild, but rain still is not forecast until next week, and air quality advisories were issued Friday.

“The northwest winds stirred things up a bit, moving the smoke out of the area for a while,” Frenzen said Friday. “It was enough to move a lot of it. But when the wind begins flowing south to north again, it gets pretty bad.

“We’re supposed to get some precipitation in a week or so. Unfortunately, the drought is expected to continue. It’s like a fireplace damper. The colder air can’t get through to the warmer air, and that causes the smoke to build up.”

Frenzen suggested wearing protective masks and drinking plenty of water, which helps keep the throat and sinuses lubricated.

As of Thursday, the state remained burdened with 59 active fires. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported 21 new fires in the state, with five ignited in the eastern part of the state.

Firefighters have made progress in battling many of the large wildfires burning in the Southeast, but several blazes continue to creep into new areas, and investigators say more fires are being lit each day by suspected arsonists.

On Thanksgiving, crews from the Cherokee National Forest and Tennessee Division of Forestry worked to suppress the Tiger Creek Fire in Carter County by cutting and clearing woody debris, constructing lines around the fire, and improving existing fire lines.

This fire is burning on private and National Forest lands 1.5 miles southwest of Ripshin Lake. It is estimated to be 43.5 acres. The cause is under investigation.

The 157-acre Big Poplar fire in Polk County is 95 percent contained as of Thursday. The Quarry Creek fire in Monroe County has burned 670 acres and is 90 percent contained.

The National Weather Service is predicting another dry weekend, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, which could help douse the wildfires.

Frenzen also urged drivers to use caution while traveling and to use their headlights, especially at night or even during the day if the haze is particularly thick. Drivers may even want to pull off to the side of the road with their emergency flashers on if the smoke is too heavy to see through, he added.

Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Haslam issued a burn ban, which still is in effect in 51 Tennessee counties, including Washington, Unicoi, Greene, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.

