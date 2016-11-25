Red Kettle bells ringing for Salvation Army services year round

It’s the sound of the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. The fundraiser annually provides thousands of nights of shelter to people who are homeless, hot meals to those who are without, financial assistance and a host of other life-sustaining services to local residents in need.

“Those nickels, dimes and dollars add up,” said Capt. Michael Cox, commander of the Johnson City Salvation Army Corps.

“In Johnson City, it’s nearly a third of our budget. A nickel or even a penny, simple change in your pocket, people don’t realize how much that adds up.”

Joined by the commanders of the Kingsport and Bristol Salvation Army Corps at the Johnson City Corps’ Center of Hope Shelter to officially kick off this year’s Red Kettle bell ringing on Friday, Cox said the familiar holiday campaign is “the largest fundraising program that we have, and the one that gets the word out and reminds people that this is the season of giving.”

And while more than 4,000 children in the Tri-Cities area will receive gifts of clothing and toys through the Army’s Angel Tree Christmas shopping adoption program this Christmas, Cox emphasized donations dropped into the Salvation Army’s kettles are not just for Christmas.

Citing data that shows the three local Salvation Army corps together provided more than 31,000 nights of lodging and more than 153,000 soup kitchen meals during 2015, Cox said it is the money that shoppers drop into the army’s Red Kettles at Christmas that make those year-round services possible.

“It’s people that make the Salvation Army what it is. We thank you for all those dimes and nickels. We thank the communities for providing this,” Cox said.

Washington County Commissioner Tom Krieger said he had been blessed to serve on the board of the Johnson City Salvation Army for more than 30 years.

“It’s really a joy to see what goes on when you’re ringing those bells,” he said.

“It is by far the biggest fundraiser. Without it, the Salvation Army would not be able to help all those people in shelters. The list of services goes on and on.

“Eighty thousands meals were served out of this facility last year. At $5 a meal, that’s $400,000. There were 15,000 nights of lodging here and how much that’s worth. Social services, help with rent and utilities when we have it. Food baskets, clothing and household items. There’s the emergency response vehicle over there that goes out wherever disasters occur and is always there.

“The Salvation Army is a lot more than ringing those bells,” Krieger said.

For more information about the Red Kettle campaign or to volunteer, contact the Johnson City Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.

