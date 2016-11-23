Wild Wing Cafe preps for grand opening

Fitted with a 200-inch television projector, seven large roll-up garage doors and a stage for live music, Wild Wings Cafe is quickly approaching its grand opening on Dec. 9.

Despite all the allure of the renovated building, franchise owner Dave McFarland was insistent the cafe’s primary focus would always be the food.

“It starts with the food, but the atmosphere is a close second,” McFarland said. “Nearly everything we make is from scratch, from the salad dressings to the hand-dipped tenders and wings. We really emphasize our great food.”

General Manager Louie Trivette said the restaurant will offer 33 flavors of wings, and the full menu will include sandwich wraps, salads, burgers and other chicken options, like fajitas.

The restaurant’s modern yet vintage atmosphere consists of several grand murals and a distinctive handcrafted bar, forged out of centuries-old barn wood.

On Monday, Trivette and a handful of other employees were busy cleaning and putting the final touches on the 10,000 square-foot eatery.

As front-end manager Heidi Cramer swept the floors from recent renovations, Trivette was busy organizing the beer cooler.

“We’ve hired a staff and we’re very excited about a lot of them,” Trivette said as he continued working. “They started training on Sunday so we did Sunday, Monday and Tuesday training.”

The Wild Wing Cafe will bring more than 130 jobs to the downtown Johnson City area, and McFarland, who owns three other Wild Wing Cafe restaurants, said about 70 percent of the jobs were full-time.

“We’re so excited to be downtown and be a part of this growth,” McFarland said. “It’s really exciting. I’ve been looking in Johnson City for years, searching for the right opportunity and this all just came together.”

The renovations have been ongoing for several months after developer Joe Baker, who owns the two-story building, received $269,128 in tax increment financing in March to complete renovations.

The building’s second floor will soon be transformed into a 20,000 square-foot music venue, with a large stage, kitchen and bar.

During an interview with the Johnson City Press in August, McFarland said owners of the Orange Peel, a regional and national music and event venue in Asheville, have helped with design.

"By the end of the year, we’ll have a real good idea on the direction. We still have a lot of finishing touches, but it’s a great opportunity,” McFarland said about the venue.

The restaurant’s doors will open for the first time at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, with musician Matt Stillwell and Prince tribute band Purple Masquerade providing guests with opening-night entertainment.

