November election dramatically boosts city turnout

38,062: Registered voters, 2013

39,657: Registered voters, 2016

Difference: 1,595 (+ 4%)

4,455: Votes cast, 2013 (11.7%)

23,981: Votes cast, 2016 (60.4%)

Difference: 19,526 (+ 438.%)

Moving the municipal election to coincide with the 2016 presidential race boosted turnout to seat Johnson City commissioners and Board of Education members from 11.7 percent in 2013 to 60.4 percent this year.

The Washington County Election Commission certified its Nov. 8 election results late Tuesday.

“The stand-alone election in 2013 just didn’t bring people out,” said Washington County Administrator of Elections Maybell Stewart. “I really did expect that big of an increase. So many more people come out to vote in the presidential election, and that was bound to increase the number voting in the municipal election.”

The last municipal election was held in April 2013. That year, 38,062 people were registered to vote for City Commission and Board of Education candidates in 17 city-only precincts. The turnout was a paltry 4,455.

This year, the number of people registered to vote in the municipal election increased to 39,657. The gain of 1,595 voters was only 4 percent, but the percentage of those casting ballots jumped by 438 percent.

In 2014, voters overwhelmingly supported a Johnson City charter amendment to move the municipal election to coincide with the November general election. The move meant the three commissioners elected in April 2011 whose terms would have expired in 2015, had their terms extended to December of this year.

Moving the election to November also erased a more than $75,000 expense for the city.

Newcomer Todd Fowler collected the most votes in the City Commission race, besting Joe Wise and incumbent commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin for the top three spots. Incumbent Mayor Clayton Stout and William “Bud” Hill finished outside the top three.

The other two seats on the commission — held by Commissioner Jenny Brock and Vice Mayor David Tomita — will be on the ballot in 2018.

Candidate campaign financial statements were reviewed, including third quarter (July 1-Sept. 30) and pre-general (Oct. 1-Oct. 29) statements. Van Brocklin, who was the top spender, shelled out $24,018. He reported this amount on the pre-general statement only.

Combined statements show Wise next at $10,356, Fowler at $7,005 and Stout with a total of $4,220. Hill filed a statement of non-disclosure, which signifies a candidate does not intend to spend over $1,000 and therefore is not obligated to file a financial report.

Stacie Kilday Torbett topped the Board of Education field. Incumbent Chairman Tim Belisle finished second and Jonathan Kinnick wrapped up the third spot. Ronald Scott and Bill Smith failed to gain seats.

Torbett spent the most with a combined total of $2,342. Kinnick was next, spending $1,507 followed by Smith at $805. Both Belisle and Scott filed statements of non-disclosure.

Parts of Sullivan and Carter counties are within the city’s corporate limits.

It was Fowler, Stout and Van Brocklin taking the top three spots in Sullivan County, with Torbett beating Belisle and Kinnick for the school board seats.

Fowler also took Carter County, followed by Wise and Van Brocklin. Torbett outscored Belisle and Scott in the school board race.

The Washington County Election Commission drew some heat on election night because no votes were made public until about 10:15 p.m. — more than two hours after polls had closed.

Stewart pointed to the increased number of absentee ballots due to the increased number of voters.

For example, the Aug. 4 county general election produced 230 absentee ballots. On Nov. 8, Election Commission officials had to cross-check 1,425 absentee ballots.

“We had an unusually high number of absentee ballots,” Stewart said. “We had two counting boards for absentee ballots, and they have to physically open the ballots. Then they are separated by precinct, and from there they have to be run through our ‘readers.’ This took about two hours. We like to get our absentee ballots done first. We check and double check to make sure they’re correct.”

