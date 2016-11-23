Press Christmas Box at third and long in final quarter drive for the endzone

Just three weeks away from its distribution of holiday food boxes to the families of nearly 2,400 Angel Tree children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties and grocery shopping gift certificates for up to 600 area seniors in need, donations to the Christmas Box are still far short of its anticipated $75,000 cost.

Art Powers, chairman of the nonprofit Christmas Box project, said donations are coming in more slowly than in past holiday seasons and the price of food is up once again.

With the increase in food prices, Powers said the cost of filling the food boxes with all the makings of a holiday dinner and several additional meals for a family has gone up to about $40. The good news, he said, is that buying in bulk combined with generous pricing and food donations from the project’s corporate supporters and assistance from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee stretches that $40 and the contents of the boxes to a retail value of about $100.

“It’s a whole lot of food for a lot of people,” Powers said. “So we really need people to contribute.”

In the plus column for this year’s Christmas Box drive, gifts to the box have picked up in recent weeks with donations coming in from a couple of the project’s most generous supporters.

At the top of that list is International Paper of Elizabethton, which recently made its annual contribution of large cardboard boxes that will soon be filled with food for families, and Speedway Children’s Charities, which this year increased its contribution to the Christmas Box to $10,000.

Ron Tipton, Johnson City Press operations manager picked up the boxes at International Paper two weeks ago and snapped the accompanying photos of the workers who produced and presented them to the Christmas Box.

Coming off its record $1 million fundraising year, Speedway Children’s Charities presented Powers with its check for the box at last week’s Night of Smiles ceremony at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Also on the upside, the new Christmas Box webpage has been warmly received by online givers, who together have chipped in more than $4,100 for the project.

But time is short. The distribution is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15. The Christmas Box drive has a lot more ground to cover to meet its $75,000 goal. Or, in terms those parked in front of today’s football games can relate to, the Christmas Box is at third and long on its final quarter drive toward the end zone.

Cheering the project onward, Powers said, “We encourage the community to participate as they always do.”

For those who would like to help, tax-deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the holiday food distribution, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.

More information about the Christmas Box may be obtained at the website, at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook Page or by calling Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

