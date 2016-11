The parade route will start at the Erwin Village Shopping Center on North Main Avenue and end at Erwin Utilities on Love Street.

Sponsored by the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce, the parade will feature dozens of floats, antique cars, horses, the Unicoi County High School marching band and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

More information about the parade lineup may be obtained by calling the Chamber at 423-743-3000.