ETSU professors lend holiday cheer to students who stay in Johnson City for Thanksgiving

They will have a chance to sort that out at Meg and Michael Stone’s house at the duo’s annual Thanksgiving day feast — an event the Stones put on each year for students who aren’t able to travel back to their homes for the holiday.

Meg Stone is the director of East Tennessee State University’s Olympic Training Site and Michael Stone is laboratory director of Exercise Science Department of Kinesiology, Leisure and Sport Sciences at ETSU.

“That’s tongue-in-cheek,” Meg Stone said about the feast being referred to as an eating contest, but she did assure there will be plenty to eat for those who attend.

Approximately 40 students will show up to the Stones’ residence with pies, desserts, vegetable sides and more, all to share with peers and friends.

Alban is a distance runner and distance track and field coach with Milligan College, and he’ll be joined at the Stones’ table by former and current weightlifters involved with East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Sport Science and Coach Education, each seeking their own path in the fields of strength and conditioning, coaching and more.

Meg Stone — a former two-time Olympic discus thrower for Scotland, 1982 NCAA champion (along with a dual shot put title) and current NCAA record holder for the discus — said when she was competing for the University of Arizona she couldn’t return home for the Thanksgiving holiday and was always appreciative of the people who would invite her into their homes for a nice meal.

Now she wants to extend that offer to the students in ETSU’s sports science program.

Alban, a doctoral student in that program, said it’s the cost of traveling to and from his native Thousand Oaks, California, that make it tough for him to go home on this mini-break from ETSU.

“I have school stuff I have to do, especially in the lab,” he said.

But two 10-pound turkeys, a ham, bean casserole and so much more await Alban’s arrival at the Stones’ house.

He’s not the only Californian who won’t be making the trip back.

Meghan Breadmore is from Point Loma, California. She will not be returning for Thanksgiving, mostly because of the cost and because she has plans for a longer visit next month during Christmas. Breadmore said the cost of a plane ticket would be around $600.

Originally, her plan was to host a Thanksgiving feast of her own with her roommate, inviting all the others like them who have no place to go on Thanksgiving. But those plans changed when her nursing practicum instructor gave an offer she couldn’t refuse.

“My professor basically insisted we come over for dinner,” Breadmore said. “Plus, there’s going to be shooting.”

Breadmore’s never shot a gun before and is excited to do it for the first time.

ETSU graduate student Austin Whitelaw won’t be making the 9-hour drive back to his native Monroe, Michigan, but his father and stepmother are coming into Johnson City for the first time.

They’ll be frequenting area restaurants instead of making the traditional holiday feast.

Being from Michigan, Whitelaw is fortunate that his Detroit Lions are a staple to be playing a televised game on the Thanksgiving holiday. He and his stepmother will be watching the game and cheering for a win against the Minnesota Vikings.

