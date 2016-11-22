Salvation Army Thanksgiving lunch kicks off week's schedule of community meals

“This is tradition,” Johnson City businessman Dan Mahoney said as he ladled gravy over a dollop of dressing. A regular holiday volunteer at the Center of Hope dining room, Mahoney said the payback was hearing “more ‘God bless you’s’ today than I ever have.”

With all the holiday favorites on its serving line, including 16 turkeys roasted Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, Center of Hope Chief Cook Linda Bell said the Army was well prepared to serve.

Decked out in a festive Thanksgiving turkey cap, Bell was celebrating her birthday Tuesday and said she could think of no better way to do so.

Open to all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., nearly 100 diners had come through the serving line by noon and Mahoney said he knew from experience the lull that followed the opening rush was temporary.

“The 12:30 to 1 o’clock crowd will be coming in soon. They always do. A guy told me he comes as close to 1 as he can because he wants it to last all afternoon.”

One ACRE Cafe, the nonprofit restaurant where everyone eats, pays what they can and works if they need to, also served its Thanksgiving meal for the community Tuesday. On Thursday, the community feasting will move to the Haven of Mercy Rescue Mission at 123 W. Millard St. and to Fairview United Methodist Church in Jonesborough.

The Haven of Mercy will serve turkey dinners with all the trimmings in its dining room and deliver meals to those who can’t make it out from noon to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Assistant Director Tony Bartley is preparing for a total of 3,200 dinners, including about 1,000 for takeout and delivery.

With that many guests to feed, volunteers will be welcomed heartily. Bartley told the Johnson City Press on Monday, “If it wasn’t for volunteers from churches and other places, we couldn’t do it.”

Those in need of a meal delivery on Thursday are invited to call the Haven of Mercy at 423-929-0616.

Located about five miles from downtown Jonesborough at 878 Tennessee Highway 81 North, Fairview United Methodist will serve a traditional Thanksgiving diner for anyone in need of a place to eat or place to share some holiday fellowship Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pastor Sarah Wells said the church has put out a special invitation to all emergency medical personnel, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and police officers who will be working on the holiday and is expecting about 300 diners. Fairview will also be making home deliveries to those who are disabled and unable to come out, and Wells invited anyone who is homebound and in need of a home-delivered meal in the Jonesborough area to call 423-676-6007.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress

