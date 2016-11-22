Johnson City Energy Authority holds first meeting, elects officers

The Authority’s first item of business was unanimously approved to transfer the same officers from the Power Board to the Authority.

Scott Bowman remained chairman, Dr. B.J. King remained vice chairman, Ceilya Campbell was designated as secretary and Brian Bolland as treasurer.

“What we did was meet tonight to really confirm the certificate of incorporation which transfers the directors of Johnson City Power Board also as the directors of the Johnson City Energy Authority,” said JCPB CEO Jeff Dykes.

“The vice chair and chair were in that certificate of incorporation so they were (automatically) transferred.”

The brief meeting began with just one item on the agenda, but Dykes suggested board members add a provision giving him authorization to sign remaining paperwork as the Authority, which was needed to transfer assets and bonds from the Power Board. The board agreed, added the item and quickly passed the measure.

The Authority will likely take between three and four months to completely develop, which will require financing the Power Board’s existing debt and transitioning its current contract with the TVA.

The Authority’s second meeting will once again follow the Power Board board meeting on Dec. 15.

“At that point, we’ll start moving forward on some of the other items of transferring policies and procedures from the Power Board to the energy authority and rolling that over,” Dykes said.

On Oct. 21, the Johnson City Commission voted to approve the certificate of incorporation that allowed the Power Board to become an authority. The move was will allow the Energy Authority to invest in internet and other telecommunication services.

Dykes said other municipalities across the state have been watching the Power Board’s transfer to an energy authority.

“Other municipalities across the state have been looking at the opportunity also to move to an authority. So we’ve been fielding questions from them and answering a lot of they ‘why’s’ and ‘how’s,’ ” Dykes said.

