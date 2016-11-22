Elizabethton officials sworn in Tuesday

Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street came to the Council Chambers at City Hall to administer the oaths of office to the successful candidates.

The ceremony began with the judge administering the oath to a judge, as T.J. Little was sworn in to another term of presiding over Municipal Court. Little has practiced law in Elizabethton since 1981.

Next came the City Council. Street administered the oath to two incumbents — Curt Alexander and Jeff Treadway. They were joined by newcomer Kim Birchfield.

Birchfield has previously served as a member of the Elizabethton City School Board. He is a retired police officer with the Johnson City Police Department. Treadway has also had prior community service before he was elected to the council four years ago, having served as a member of the Carter County Commission. Alexander is a financial planner with Edward Jones. He also serves as mayor of Elizabethton.

Alexander welcomed Birchfield to the council. “I am really looking forward to working with you,” the mayor said.

The three successful candidates for Elizabethton City School Board did not take the oath of office Tuesday because they had previously been sworn in. The three incumbents — Rita Booher, Phil Isaacs and Grover May — were returned to the board.

There was one other person sworn in on Tuesday. Jason Shaw, the newly appointed chief of the Elizabethton Police Department, was also administered the oath of his office by Street. Shaw has served his entire career with the Ellizabethton Police Department, having joined the department as a patrolman in 1999.