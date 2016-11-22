Central Church of Christ gives away food, love and wishes for a special Thanksgiving

In brown paper bags decorated by the church’s elementary Sunday school classes and packed with canned vegetables and boxed side dishes and desserts purchased by the church’s families, Central sent a letter to its Thanksgiving food recipients asking them to search their bag for something more food.

Look carefully in the bag, the letter instructed, “and you will find love and wishes for a special day with your loved ones.”

And with that message, Central was urging those who received the food “to give God thanks for these gifts. They are from him and we are just his instruments.”

Holding the door open as a team of about two dozen church members carried the food bags to the recipients cars, along with big bags of fresh potatoes and onions, a turkey or a ham of their choice, and supplemental food boxes from Second Harvest Food Bank for larger families, Central’s Pastor Tim Hall put it simply.

“We’ve been blessed richly and we like to pass it on,” he said. “We probably get more blessing out of this than the people who get the boxes.”

Hall credited church members Lucy and Perry Jernigan for making the project possible. “They started it and they make it happen every year,” he said.

