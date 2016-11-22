Carter Commission grants Tourism Council additional time

The matter came up during Monday’s meeting of the commission, when the failure to provide the financial documentation led to the matter being placed on the agenda. The report is required as part of the March 9 contract between the Chamber of Commerce and the County Commission, which restored county funding to the tourism council.

The requirement is new and requires the Chamber to directly report to the commission about the tourism council’s affairs. In the past, tourism and the Chamber came under the umbrella of Carter County Tomorrow, which reported directly to the commission.

The March 9 contract requires the financial report to be filed with the county by Oct. 31 of each year. It includes an account of the business affairs and financial transactions of the tourism office, including a financial audit. The contract also requires the county to provide notice to the Chamber when there is an alleged breach of the contract.

County Finance Director Christa Byrd complied with the contract in issuing a letter to the Chamber on Nov. 15, requiring the Chamber director to attend the Monday’s meeting to show cause why the contract should not be terminated. By the terms of the agreement, if a breach occurred, the commission could either terminate the contract or allow additional time to complete the report.

On another tourism matter, the commission authorized Mayor Leon Humphrey to apply for a tourism enhancement grant of up to $20,000 from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

In other matters, the commission awarded a plaque and congratulations to Constable Robert C. “Bob” Carroll, who is preparing to retire after serving 42 years as a constable. Carroll is one of two constables in the 8th District. In 2014, Carroll became president of the Tennessee Constable Association, the first time a constable from Carter County ever held that position. It was the first time in 20 years a constable from East Tennessee held the position.