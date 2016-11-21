This week's traffic advisories for Johnson City

Public Works projects:
• Legion Street (East State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) — trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.
• Waterbrook Drive at Knob Creek Road — intersection closed for repairs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic must enter and exit Waterbrook Drive from Judith Drive.
• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.
• Boone and West Market streets — installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.
Water/Sewer projects:
• Oak Park area at East Lakeview Drive — sewer rehab; flaggers present.
• Cash Hollow Road and East Lakeview Drive — flood wall construction.
• Hales Chapel at Cedar Falls — clean up; lane closures.
• Roweland Drive — sewer line maintenance.