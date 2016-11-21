This week's traffic advisories for Johnson City

Public Works projects:

• Legion Street (East State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) — trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

• Waterbrook Drive at Knob Creek Road — intersection closed for repairs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic must enter and exit Waterbrook Drive from Judith Drive.

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Boone and West Market streets — installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Oak Park area at East Lakeview Drive — sewer rehab; flaggers present.

• Cash Hollow Road and East Lakeview Drive — flood wall construction.

• Hales Chapel at Cedar Falls — clean up; lane closures.

• Roweland Drive — sewer line maintenance.