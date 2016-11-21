Majority favor Mountain States, Wellmont merger, FTC staff voices opposition during final public hearing

But once again, a Federal Trade Commission staff member joined three other speakers who candidly asked Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. John Dreyzehner to deny the health systems’ certificate of public advantage.

Alexis Gilman, assistant director for the FTC’s Bureau of Competition Mergers IV Division, was the 13th speaker to stand before the pulpit and declare the federal agency’s position on the matter.

“We wanted to convey the views and the analysis of the FTC staff,” Gilman said. “The merger of MSHA and Wellmont would be anticompetitive and the commitments and benefits they propose are likely to harm competition and consumers in the area.”

While the FTC staff was active in opposing the merger’s consideration in Southwest Virginia, it was the first time the FTC staff voiced their opinion to the Tennessee Department of Health since the certificate of public advantage application was submitted. In June, the FTC staff attended a preliminary hearing at Northeast State Community College and articulated their concerns.

“I think the FTC certainly has substantial expertise in these matters. They aren’t the only experts that we’ll be considering when coming to a decision,” Dreyzehner said.

Gilman said the hospital merger is one of the FTC’s top priorities.

“In my division, (the merger) is one of the highest priority matters. We’ve spent a little over a year investigating the merger,” Gilman said.

“Lots of attorneys, lots of economists (and) outside quality experts, so there has been a lot of resources because we think this is very important and we’re very concerned about the local effects on the community here in Tennessee.”

Dreyzehner is scheduled to meet with FTC staff members on Dec. 8 to further discuss the proposed merger.

The other opposing speakers also voiced concerns about reducing competition in the area, and a couple of speakers expressed worries about the merger, but said they would ultimately support it under certain restrictions and protections.

Highlands Physicians Association President Anthony Seaton told Dreyzehner, “Highlands Physicians feels the merger should be approved, but only if provisions for proper protections and effective ongoing state monitoring would be included in the COPA.”

The bulk of those speaking in favor of the merger were representatives or employees of either Wellmont or Mountain States.

Martha Chill, chief information officer for Wellmont, and several others told the commissioner the combination of both health systems’ electronic records would be a major benefit to patients.

Tommy Burleson, owner of Burleson Construction, said the merger would assist businesses in terms of health-care costs.

Dreyzehner said Monday’s public comments were seemingly reflective of the total comments submitted to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“I think what we’ve heard is in a lot of ways reflective of what you’ve heard tonight,” Dreyzehner said. “We’ve heard a lot of optimism and hope that with the COPA granted, it would mean a lot to the area. We’ve also heard a lot of concern that if the COPA was granted, it could also be challenging for the area.”

The Southwest Virginia Health Authority unanimously approved the proposed merger on Nov. 7 and now the Virginia Department of Health commissioner will make the ultimate decision for the state.

Written comments about the merger can still be submitted via email to tn.health@tn.gov. A decision in Tennessee will have to be made by Jan. 12.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.