Local organizations prepare for Thanksgiving rush

At least, that’s what Haven of Mercy Rescue Mission Assistant Director Tony Bartley called the process of organizing, cooking and serving 3,200 turkey dinners to those who need them.

“The good Lord always seems to get us what we need to pull it off,” Bartley said Monday morning in his office at the Johnson City transition house and homeless shelter. A few hours later, staff members arrived to begin smoking the 90 turkeys destined to be part of the thousands of meals.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Haven of Mercy staff and volunteers will serve 1,600 meals in the cafeteria at the West Millard Street shelter. About 1,000 dinners will head out the doors as takeout, and thousands will go to the homes of residents who signed up to have pre-made Thanksgiving eats delivered.

“We have a lot of volunteers helping us out,” Bartley said. “If it wasn’t for volunteers from churches and other places, we couldn’t do it all ourselves.”

Anyone who’s hungry can stop by Haven of Mercy on Thanksgiving or call the front desk at 929-0616 for delivery. Those wishing to volunteer can call the same number, or stop by the shelter.

At Good Samaritan Ministries, staff and volunteers were in distribution mode Monday. Starting Friday and continuing Monday, hundreds of Thanksgiving food boxes, containing turkeys and non-perishables, were handed out.

Volunteer Coordinator Felicia Adkins said Tuesday was dedicated for delivering pre-prepared meals cooked by Food City employees.

“We have a lot of clients, like seniors or disabled people, who can’t get out of their homes, so we have volunteers go out and take the meals to them,” she said.

While most people are napping or watching football after the big meal, Adkins will have already turned her thoughts to Christmas and the mammoth task of delivering food boxes and gifts to clients.

In addition to food, Good Samaritan also delivers Christmas gifts to some clients. The gifts make the holidays a little easier for people who might need some piece of mind, but take up a lot of room in volunteers’ cars, which means the organization needs extra helping hands on delivery day.

Good Samaritan asks potential volunteers to fill out an application on the ministries’ website.

The organization has already met its limit for recipients of Christmas meals and gifts, but are still accepting applications for a waiting list. To apply, visit Good Samaritan’s offices at 100 N. Roan St. Some income limitations apply.

Both the Salvation Army and One Acre Cafe will serve Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday.

Michelle Watts, assistant executive director of the Walnut Street pay-what-you-can restaurant, said she expects about 200 people to be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re cooking what we can right now, and tomorrow, we’ll put the turkeys in early in the morning,” she said. “Just like you would at your house.”

Watts said 22 volunteers are signed up to help with the meal, but some slots are still available for shifts later in the day, and One Acre always needs a lot of hands to help with cleanup. To volunteer, visit www.oneacrecafe.org/volunteer.html.

At the Salvation Army at 200 Ashe St., Center of Hope Director Scott Blevins said the number of guests usually depends on the weather.

“Sometimes the cold keeps people in, but if it’s a nice day, it’s usually pretty good,” he said. “If it’s like it’s been here lately, with cold but sunny and not raining, we probably will have about 200 to 300 people.”

Cooks were already in the kitchen, preparing for the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. meal, he said.

Jonesborough’s Fairview United Methodist Church will also offer a free meal on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 878 Tenn. Highway 81 N, about five miles from downtown Jonesborough.

Pastor Sarah Wells said she will roll up her sleeves in the kitchen and join the army of volunteers. She personally plans to bake 160 homemade yeast rolls.

“I may be the pastor, but I’m also a baker,” she said Monday.

This year, Wells said the church will welcome the on-duty emergency personnel from area emergency medical services, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and police officers working on the holiday.

With the emergency workers, she estimated 300 place settings will be needed this year. Wells also said homebound individuals can receive a delivered meal by calling 676-6007.

“If you’re hungry, and you live out that way, come on by,” she said. “We’re planning a lot of fellowship that day.”