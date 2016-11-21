logo

First Utility District

First Utility issues voluntary water conservation request

Johnson City Press • Today at 4:50 PM

ELIZABETHTON — The recent drought has caused the First Utility District of Carter County to issue a request to its customers to conserve water. Employees of the district said the request is a voluntary conservation notice. Water pressure in the system is being maintained and all water tanks are at adequate levels.

“To avoid an emergency situation, all residents served the First Utility District are asked to do their part to conserve water,” the utility district said in the request to its customers.

The utility also provided some guidelines on how to save water:

“• Use your dishwasher and washing machine only for full loads. If you wash your dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.

• Use disposable dinnerware, cups and utensils.

• Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

• Checks your toilets for leaks.

• Take shorter showers.

• Do not leave water running while brushing your teeth.

• Do not wash your car.

“We need your help. If voluntary conservation measures are unsuccessful, mandatory water conservation may be enforced,” the utility said.

For more information, call 423-474-2154.

Recommended for You