Area schedule changes for the Thanksgiving holiday

Postal Service: All area post offices and branches will be closed on Thursday and there will be no city or rural delivery of mail. Retail window service will not be available at any post office or branch. Express Mail will be delivered if a holiday premium was paid. Mail will not be delivered to post office boxes at any post office or branch. Mail will not be collected from arterial collection boxes and outgoing mail will not be processed or dispatched until Friday. The Passport and Claims Office and the Business Mail Entry Unit will be closed. Regular service and delivery will resume on Friday.

Financial institutions: All banks and credit unions will be closed on Thursday.

Johnson City: All city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Garbage routes normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Saturday. Garbage collection will be on its regular schedule on Friday.

Washington County: All offices at the Washington County Courthouse and George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough and the county offices located on Marketplace Boulevard in Johnson City will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Jonesborough: All town offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s garbage routes will be collected on Wednesday. Friday’s collection will remain on its regular schedule.

ETSU: All university offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday and no classes will be conducted.

Elizabethton: All city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The garbage collection schedule for the week will be altered with Monday and Tuesday routes being collected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday routes being collected on Tuesday and Friday routes being collected on Wednesday.

Carter County: All offices at the Carter County Courthouse and Justice Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Erwin: All city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Unicoi County: All offices at the Unicoi County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mountain City: All city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Garbage collection will be on its regular schedule throughout the week.

Johnson County: All offices at the Johnson County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.