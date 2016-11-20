Northeast State announces holiday schedule

Classes will note be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, but administrative offices will be open on that day.

Offices of the college’s Blountville campus will be closed, as will Northeast State at Elizabethton and Northeast State at Kingsport. The campuses at Johnson City, Mountain City, Bristol, and Unicoi County will also be closed. Weekend college courses held on Saturday, Nov. 26, will not meet.

Students can access class management and D2L services at www.NortheastState.edu.

All Northeast State administrative offices and teaching sites will resume regular operating hours on Monday, Nov. 29.