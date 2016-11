I opened the door to get my Johnson City Press newspaper and there was a hand-written note wrapped around my paper. It was from my paper carrier, and she was thanking me for my service and wishing me a happy Veterans Day.

She took the time to write me a note, and I just want everyone to know about my great paper carrier, Michelle Sosa. I want to thank her for her kind words. It meant a lot to this Marine.

KYLE PRICE

Johnson City