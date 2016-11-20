Google Express, other online marketplaces affecting local sales tax revenues

Online behemoth Google expanded its online marketplace, Google Express, to serve customers in Tennessee and 12 other states in October, joining similar sites like Amazon and eBay.

“Our goal with Google Express is to offer a great shopping experience and connect people with their favorite stores,” Brian Elliott, general manager of Google Express, said in a press release announcing the expansion.

Google Express serves as an intermediary, connecting shoppers directly with popular chain stores and retailers, such as Whole Foods Market, PetSmart and Kohl’s. Shoppers are charged a $95 annual membership fee to use the service or a $4.99 fee per order.

Several of Google Express’ outlets, including Costco, do not have a brick and mortar presence in the Tri-Cities area. According to its website, the closest Costco stores to Johnson City are in Knoxville and Spartanburg, S.C.

But with the continuing growth of online marketplaces like Google Express, Dr. Steb Hipple, economics professor at East Tennessee State University, said couch shoppers are beginning to diminish state and local sales tax collections.

A 1992 Supreme Court ruling, Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, declared businesses must have a physical presence in a state in order to collect a sales tax from consumers.

“As shoppers move their purchases from the traditional brick-and-mortar stores to online sources, local government loses sales tax revenue,” Hipple said.

According to its website, Google Express does “include any sales tax and applicable fees you’d expect if you were shopping in the store.”

“In most cases, sales tax is determined by the location of the store, not the delivery address,” the Google Express Help website reads. “However, sales tax on items purchased from merchants that ship directly from their warehouses, including Wayfair, will be calculated by your delivery address.”

Although it may appear otherwise, Hipple said that the shift to online shopping has been gradual in recent decades.

“It’s been a slow process and this really began back in the 1990s,” Hipple said. “It’s not that we’re going to have a big change very quickly. It’s a very gradual process. But enough sales tax revenue have now been lost because of online sales that state governments and the federal government are beginning to take notice.”

In 2014, Tennessee did act by passing a law termed the Amazon sales tax, where online shoppers were charged an additional 9.25 percent to Amazon purchases only.

But the legislation did not affect other online retailers, and Hipple said it would be extremely difficult to collect sales tax revenue from every online purchase in Tennessee.

“The problem is if we were to require every online vendor to collect the appropriate sales tax, you’d have some small business in Michigan required to collect the local option sales tax for Johnson City, if one of their online customers happened to live here, and that’s just impossible,” Hipple said.

A study conducted in 2012 by the National Conference of State Legislatures determined states lost an estimated $23.3 billion that year from being prohibited from collecting sales tax on online and catalog purchases.

The same study specifically estimated Tennessee lost $748.5 million from online sales. Other estimates from Tennessee officials placed the loss between $300 and $450 million, according to a Chattanooga Times Free Press article published in August.

It’s extremely difficult to gauge the exact amount of sales tax revenue lost to online sales because local and state governments do not distinguish between online sales tax revenue and general sales tax revenue.

In recent months, state officials have been mulling a rule proposed by Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration that would require out-of-state online companies with more than $500,000 a year in Tennessee sales to collect and pay sales taxes to the state beginning in 2017. That rule is under consideration by the state attorney general’s office, and if approved, would be filed with the secretary of state.

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has favored similar legislation termed the Marketplace Fairness Act, which designates a mechanism allowing local and state governments to collect sales tax from out-of-state sellers.

Tennessee requires consumers to report and pay a “sales use tax” on purchases of tangible personal property that will be used in the state.

“When people who already owe the tax don’t pay it, that just drives up the property tax and hurts small businesses on Main Street, Rogersville, Johnson City or Greeneville,” Alexander said during a visit to Johnson City in October.