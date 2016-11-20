Child in critical condition, Elizabethton Police Department investigating incident

According to the release, Carter County 911 received a call for medical assistance Friday night for a 3-year-old child. The mother was driving the child to the hospital, and as the child’s condition worsened, she pulled over to call 911, the release said.

EPD officers responded and performed CPR before the child was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. EPD is investigating the incident due to the seriousness of the child’s injuries, the release said, and will not be releasing any more information at this time.